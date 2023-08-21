The state's best cricketers are hitting the regions this week to do their part in growing the game at the junior level.
Sydney Sixers stars Daniel Hughes, Ben Dwarshuis and Jack Edwards are touring Maitland and were in Rutherford on Monday afternoon to run a clinic.
Cleo Austin was the first to arrive at Norm Chapman Oval, she is a member of Northern Suburbs Cricket Club and plays in the Cricket Blast program.
The entry level program is for five to 10-year-olds and provides an introduction to cricket with more batting and bowling, only taking about an hour to play.
Gary Fisher from Cricket NSW said the organisation is aiming to increase participation amongst five to 12-year-olds, especially girls.
He said games no longer go all day and kids can have a go at batting and bowling in an inclusive environment.
"In this players all bat, they face a certain amount of balls, can get out and bat on until the ball count has elapsed," he said.
"Each player bowls at least one over in a match, most will bowl two overs. Matches are played on a 16 metre length pitch to facilitate more balls in play so more runs (are) scored."
Daniel Hughes has opened the batting for NSW for more than 10 years, he said the cricket clinics bring back fond memories.
"I'm a country boy, so I'm from Cowra, this is like bringing back memories for me, I used to do all this stuff," he said.
"I remember one of these country blitzes and Brad Haddin came out to Cowra on one of the trips and sort of probably started my love for the game a bit early.
"It's just nice to give back, it's where I started and if we can get even one or two kids to sign up for cricket and play and just have a bit of fun, I mean we've sort of done our job."
The players will be at Kurri Kurri cricket grounds on Tuesday, August 22 as well as visiting a number of schools in the lower Hunter.
The tour runs for three days with 34 players from the NSW Blues and Breakers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder traveling to remote corners of the state.
Included amongst the clinics are 16 events dedicated to thanking regional club volunteers for their tireless work and dedication.
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said cricket in the state's country areas represents the heart and soul of the sport.
"More and more of our youngsters that play cricket in our teams are coming from regional areas to represent NSW and Australia on the big stage. The Country Blitz is about inspiring children in the farthest corners of our state to take up cricket," Germon said.
"We want every child and young cricketer in NSW to be inspired by their cricketing heroes and pick up a bat and ball. We're there to help them enjoy, love and learn the game. Cricket is the lifeblood of our great Australian sporting tradition, and we want everyone to be inspired to play and love it."
