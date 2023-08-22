Twenty artists from Maitland, Newcastle and across the Hunter will take centre stage this weekend when High Street is transformed into a hive of creativity.
On Saturday, August 26 pop up event The Artistic Intersection will be on at High Street, Maitland between Albert Street and Ken Tubman Drive.
There will be a treasure trove of unique and meaningful artworks, in addition to hands on art workshops, live painting, illuminated window displays and more.
The vibrant Art Marketplace at the intersection of Lee and High streets has been recently decked out with a road mural from Studio Amsterdam, where viewers can find their next favourite piece from talented Hunter artists.
Meanwhile, experience the magic of creative creation as street artists Goya Torres and KEOB transform a blank canvas into a living masterpiece through captivating live painting demonstrations.
"Engage with the artists at work, discuss technique and method or simply sit back, relax and revel in the piece coming together - the choice is yours," said council's senior place activation officer Kara Stonestreet.
"There's more to this event than watching paint dry, with live music to set the scene and free $5 vouchers to redeem at participating businesses along High Street, such as The Rigby and The Pourhouse," she said.
For those looking to get their hands 'painty', Newcastle based artist Squidless Studio will be running two free, hour long interactive workshops for all ages to enjoy at 10.30am and 12.30pm.
"Don't miss the chance to paint your own terracotta trinket tray. These sessions are first in best dressed," Ms Stonestreet said.
An art trail will also wind its way along High Street, with more artists pulling inspiration from their surroundings, in their own unique style alongside local business. It's a great opportunity to book a table for lunch or grab some takeaway and enjoy the new outdoor dining spaces to watch the artists at work.
For those who can't make it along on the day, the windows of some of Maitland's historic buildings - such as Mansfield House and the former Maitland Mercury building - will be illuminated in the evenings, offering a captivating street gallery and featuring artworks from Maitland artists for the community to glimpse.
Ms Stonestreet said The Artful Intersection and the new supporting infrastructure on our High Street, such as a permanent 10m parklet, two public dining areas, street trees and renewed footpaths and street art, was made possible thanks to funding council received through the NSW Government's Your High Street program.
"Improving the amenity and functionality of our streets and public spaces is so important as we look to entice and excite people to visit and interact with local businesses, our storied architecture and celebrate local artists and musicians," she said.
"High Street's new infrastructure aims to improve accessibility and social connection with new places to sit and stay awhile, green elements, improved parking, new bike racks and public dining spaces.
"The Artful Intersection is the culmination of this work, as we pull back the curtain on these improvements to High Street and invite the Maitland community in to engage with the installations, nearby businesses and some talented artists from across the Hunter."
A collaborative effort from Maitland City Council and The Wall Station, The Artistic Intersection will run from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, August 26. For more information, visit mait.city/artfulintersection.
