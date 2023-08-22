Maitland will be looking to replicate their round 15 victory against Charlestown when host their first final on Saturday afternoon at Cooks Square Park.
Azzuri defeated the Magpies in round one and eight of the Northern NSW NPL before Maitland had a convincing 3-1 win against Charlestown in June.
Coach Keelan Hamilton said that victory will have no bearing on preparations for the third-placed Magpies.
"I don't think it plays any bearing and I actually don't think the league plays any bearing on what happens, I think we're essentially now in a three game tournament," he said.
"I think the previous matches don't really have any bearing I think that we just have to focus on what we do well and executing that to a high level.
"Obviously we're aware of what Charlestown bring to the game but it's more important about what we do."
It is the first time Maitland have been to the finals in Northern NSW Football's top-tier, while reserve grade have also qualified for their inaugural campaign and will host a final before first grade on Saturday.
"I think even when the license was with Thornton, I think it's the first time a Hunter Valley first grade team has made a semi-final," Hamilton said.
The Magpies are likely to be missing key players for the clash with goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, attacker Ainsley Childs and defender Madeline Howard injured.
Maitland defeated Adamstown 3-1 in the last round of the regular season on Saturday, August 19. Lana Kearney opened the scoring in the 4th minute for the Magpies.
Rosebud hit back shortly after at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility and scores were locked at 1-1 at half-time.
The Magpies won a penalty 20 minutes into the second-half which Sophie Stapleford converted. Lucy Kell then sealed the result with a long-range strike in the 85th minute.
Hamilton said while the Magpies' form has have been steady after a busy run of games, including a cup final loss to Newcastle Olympic on August 6, Maitland will need to lift for the knockout game against Azzuri.
"I think our form's been okay, I think there's room for improvement, I think we've been managing some bodies and had a few injuries in that period too which sort of affected our cohesion a little bit" he said.
"Leading into this week I think we're in a decent space, we're still managing a few injuries but a lot of teams are at this time of year."
Reserve grade kicks off at 2.30pm against Adamstown on Saturday with first grade to follow at 4.45pm.
