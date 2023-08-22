The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

NNSW NPL: Maitland face elimination final showdown with Charleston

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Stapleford in action against Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park earlier this season. Picture by Northern NSW Football
Sophie Stapleford in action against Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park earlier this season. Picture by Northern NSW Football

Maitland will be looking to replicate their round 15 victory against Charlestown when host their first final on Saturday afternoon at Cooks Square Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.