Donning denim and dancing shoes, more than 100 people have jumped on the line dancing craze and taken up classes in Maitland and Cessnock.
The boot scooters are of all ages and backgrounds, coming together for fitness, friendship and the love of country music.
Instep Country Line Dancers owner Christine Marko has been teaching classes for three decades now, after she quit her job to pursue her passion of teaching boot scooting full time.
Ms Marko said line dancing draws people for many reasons.
"The fact you don't need a partner, friends if their friends are learning... and just belonging to something," she said.
"It's activity, the doctors think it's the best thing if you tell them you line dance, it's great for your heart, bone density, fall prevention."
The Instep dancers have taken their routines on the road, performing at country music festivals in Forster and Nelson Bay, and regularly dance for residents at aged care facilities.
Ms Marko said line dancing is for everyone, and is a great social outlet. In addition to classes, they regularly host socials where dancers can show off their skills and have some fun on the weekend.
The organisation is always raising money through raffles at its socials, and currently it is in the process of donating $2500 to Maitland Hospital's children's ward.
"It's good, especially when we give to the families who might have sick children. We've given away to sick kids, to families who have had fires in their home," Ms Marko said.
"We had a house [where] someone broke in and stole Christmas stuff a couple of days before Christmas so we rocked up with $500 worth of vouchers for the kids."
Instep has grown from having half a dozen dancers when it started in the 90s, to now boasting more than 100, plus more at BlueDog Bootscootin run by Christine's niece Lisa in Branxton, which caters for children and NDIS participants as well as adults.
In July Instep expanded and now offers classes at Gillieston Heights.
Ms Marko said some of her favourite dances are Lonely Drum by Darren Mitchell, Never Not choreographed by her niece Lisa, and a new one by Newcastle's Wayne Beazley called These Boots. Her favourite musicians are Alan Jackson, Slim Dusty and Luke Combs.
If someone was apprehensive to start line dancing because of all the steps, Ms Marko said not to worry as it's a very fun group.
"I usually say if you don't know what you're doing, just make something up," she said.
Instep has classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Telarah Bowling Club, Tuesday nights at Weston Workers Club and Thursday nights at Gillieston Heights Hub. Classes are $10-$15, contact Christine on 0417406182 to enquire.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
