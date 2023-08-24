Watching from the sideline at No. 2 Sportsground, Maitland captain Sam Callow thought the Blacks season was finished.
In what would be the last play of the game, Wanderers fullback Luke Simmons was lining up a shot at penalty kick with Maitland holding a slender 38-37 lead. Luckily for Callow and Maitland, the kick sailed wide.
The inspirational skipper was missing the preliminary final after accumulating three yellow cards during the season. He is now free to play in the grand final against Merewether on Saturday.
"I was glad the boys got the job done on the weekend, it was very tough one to sit through," he said.
"There was a little bit of a stage where I thought yeah, that's it."
Callow was yellow carded in the Blacks 23-22 qualifying final loss to Merewether on Saturday, August 5. He believes the loss was a timely wake-up call.
"We just let the occasion get to us and we just stopped playing our brand of footy that have been winning us games all year," he said.
"I think in a way that loss was a wake up call and a blessing in disguise, especially for me, I would have missed the grand final if we went straight through."
The first grade premiership has eluded Maitland for 24 years and Callow said he would love nothing more to win on Saturday, especially for the team's senior players.
"A lot of the old boys have been coming to the home games, they are constantly reminding us, not trying to add pressure but just filling us in on their glory days," he said.
"Nick Davidson, out of everyone in the club he deserves one the most, he's just beaten his body up for the last 15 years non-stop - we'd love to do it for those older fellas like him."
Callow played in back to back grand finals for Eastern Suburbs in Sydney's Shute Shield, losing on both occasions.
"I'm hoping not to lose another one, hopefully third time lucky," he said.
