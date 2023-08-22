GROWING up, Caileb and Justis Gerrard would spend most afternoons playing rugby in the backyard of their Boolaroo home.
It didn't matter that Caileb was three years the senior. They'd go at it until dark. Sometimes later. Then, back up again the next day.
They dreamt of playing in a grand final together.
On Saturday, that dream will be realised.
Justis will pack down at loosehead prop and Caileb will play off the bench when the Blacks take on Merewether in the decider at No.2 Sportsground.
"As juniors, we came through Lake Macquarie and never really won many games," Caileb said. "Playing together in a grand final is something we dreamed about. It was a good feeling beating Wanderers [in the preliminary final]."
Caileb, 25, is in his third season at the Blacks. The powerhouse outside back was "over" rugby until attending sponsors day at Maitland in 2021 with his then boss Joel Barry, whose landscape business is one of Blacks' major supporters.
Now working as a operator in an underground coal mine in Narrabri, Gerrard drives 380km every second Friday to get his rugby fix.
"I wasn't going to play this year," he said. "I think it is the culture at Maitland. It is a really good family club."
This week Caileb is in Perth on holidays - a break which was booked before the final series was brought forward after the withdrawal of Nelson Bay and Singleton from the competition - and has tickets to country music superstar Luke Combs on Saturday night. Instead, he will fly back Friday.
Justis is in his second year at the Blacks after his older sibling "got in my ear.
"The culture up here is awesome," he said. "The boys all grew up with each other and have formed bonds over the years.
"It has always been a dream to play alongside Caileb. When I was ready to come into grade COVID hit and wiped out two years."
Maitland has a long history of brothers playing together.
"There have been a heaps of siblings come through the club," coach Luke Cunningham said. "Jon and Dan Runchel, Luke and Adam Perkins, Jack and Chris Lynch going back ... The Gerrard brothers have a tight bond. It's really nice to see them get this opportunity together.
"Caileb loves the club. It's a massive commitment to travel the kilometres he does. He is a competitive guy and I think he needs that football fix.
"We have some good wingers in Nathan Pili and Aidan Procopis, but Caileb is a different kettle of fish.
"Justis came to us last year as a back-rower. We had a bit of a prop shortage and spoke to him about helping us out. For a raw kid playing that position, he excelled. Now, he is a prop with a back-rowers work load."
In the 38-37 win in the preliminary final, Justis charged over for two tries and Caileb ran 50 metres to cross and close the gap to 30-26.
"Both brothers were enormous," Cunningham said. "There was a period when we needed a lift and Justis and Nick Davidson went carry for carry.
"Caileb's try was a turning point. There are really good players who stand back and wait for their moment. Caileb goes looking for the football. Whether it is defence or attack, he wants to be involved. It's unreal."
Justis turns 22 on Thursday.
"If we win the premiership it would be the best birthday present you could ask for," he said.
His brother would agree with that.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
