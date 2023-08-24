Historic case for little Jocko Graves to remain on High Street

Maitland's "Little Black Boy", Jocko Graves, has become ensnared in politics in the Maitland City Council.
Three weeks ago, councillors discussed whether his statue at the corner of Church and High streets should be given heritage status (and therefore protection) under the City's Local Environment Plan.
Nine councillors voted for heritage status, four against.
The Nos argued that the statue has no demonstrable provenance and that it represents a "racist garden gnome" unworthy of community recognition. It was said to be provocative and not in the interests of community cohesion.
The Yesses argued that Jocko is historically significant to Maitland and should be formally acknowledged.
This week Maitland council voted by seven votes to six to undertake a $20,000 assessment of the statue to determine whether it could be heritage listed through the Maitland Local Environment Plan or the State Heritage Register.
The outcome could be Jocko remaining exactly where he is, with a plaque explaining his story, or alternatively his being expunged from Maitland's history.
Jocko's story comes from the American War of Independence in the 1770s.
The son of an emancipated slave fighting for George Washington, he was too young to fight but he volunteered to hold the reins of the horses while Washington's soldiers crossed the Delaware River to take on a British garrison. Jocko froze to death while performing his task.
Decades later, in about 1870, an 84-centimetre tall cast-iron statue of Jocko was erected outside the Maitland premises of a Sydney iron manufacturing firm, Friend Co. Later he was moved to the front of AD McDonald's tobacco shop and newsagency in High Street, possibly near his current location.
Jocko quickly garnered community affection. Soldiers going to or returning from wars would talk fondly to him, and passers-by would pat him on the head, say a few words and drape him in the colours of their football teams.
He became a symbol of Maitland, depicted in numerous company advertisements and on council letterheads and tourist brochures.
Promoting the City became his Maitland role. Indeed, a promotion of Maitland without reference to the "Little Black Boy" was by the 1960s thought to be incomplete.
Sadly, in recent times Jocko has become rather forgotten in Maitland, but the recent council debate has brought him back into the community's consciousness.
We must now ask what he stands for?
His story is one of courage, of fighting against oppression and of faithfully doing one's duty. The fact he is Afro-American is incidental. Neither his presence nor his story is racist.
We know Jocko because his story has been passed down in oral tradition, much as Aboriginal stories survive through word-of-mouth transmission.
To be consistent, those saying that Jocko's story cannot be proven through written evidence would have to argue that Aboriginal story-telling lacks validity because it too comes from an oral tradition rather than from words written on paper.
To take this approach would be to deny the legitimacy of Aboriginal tradition and history. It would also contribute to the loss of that tradition and the richness it contains.
There is nothing in Jocko or his story to be ashamed of or defensive about. In Maitland we should celebrate him as part of our history, not remove, cancel or deny him. He should remain on the High Street he has graced for more than 150 years.
