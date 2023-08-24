The Maitland Mercury
Our History

Historic case for little Jocko Graves to remain on High Street

By Chas Keys and Kevin Short
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:18am, first published August 25 2023 - 7:00am
The statue of Jocko Graves near the corner of High and Church streets.
Maitland's "Little Black Boy", Jocko Graves, has become ensnared in politics in the Maitland City Council.

