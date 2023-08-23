A confident Maitland side believe they can defeat Killarney Vale in the club's first appearance in the Black Diamond Cup finals.
The Saints finished the regular season in fifth and will travel to Adelaide Street Oval to play the Bombers on Saturday, August 26.
Coach Dustin Spriggs said the young Saints side have worked hard to earn their first finals birth and have the players to trouble the 2022 premiers.
"No doubt people looking in would see we're the underdogs," he said. "There's not much between us, there's not much between us at all.
"There's definitely not nothing to lose for us, we've worked really hard to get to this point in the year, it's not just throw everything at it, nothing to lose - we want to go in and play our style of footy.
"We know if we can execute that for four quarters we can win this game."
Spriggs said key player Pat McMahon will play this week while swingman Matt Guy (hamstring) will need to pass a fitness test at training.
The Saints had a perfect chance for a pre-finals hit-out on Saturday, August 19, playing Killarney Vale in the last round.
The Bombers won 8.14 (62) to 6.6 (42) after leading by seven points heading into the last quarter. Spriggs said the 20-point winning margin wasn't a true reflection of the contest.
"They wanted to come out and be really physical with us but I was really proud of our guys," he said.
"Teams are trying to do that now which we see as a positive thing, we take that as a compliment, they know if they want to be physical in the contest and even off the ball that they can't run with us."
Spriggs praised his side's strength in the contest with captain Riley Newstead and Jordan Haddow the standouts. Josh Bohan kicked two goals for the Saints while Harry Cornford was voted player's player.
The opening bounce against Killarney Vale is at 2pm.
A preliminary final spot will be on the line when Maitland host Newcastle City in the women's Black Diamond Plate on Saturday.
A third-placed finish means the Saints will play a qualifying final at Max McMahon Oval. Maitland are riding high after a big 5.4 (34) to 0.1 (1) win against Killarney Vale on Saturday, August 19 ensured their best regular season finish.
Kierra Bates and Skyla Dunn kicked two majors for the visitors at Adelaide Street Oval, Dunn was voted player's player.
A win against City on Saturday would set up a preliminary final showdown against first-placed Cardiff. Maitland defeated City by 29 points the last time the two teams met back in round 13.
