The Artful Intersection
Central Maitland
This Saturday from 10am to 2pm, come along for an artistic celebration that will transform High Street, Central Maitland into a haven of creativity. Explore the new improvements made to High Street, spanning between Grant Street and Ken Tubman Drive, which will come alive with a plethora of engaging activities, all designed to captivate your imagination. mait.city/artfulintersection.
Bedroom to ballroom
St John's, Maitland
Start Saturday from 1pm with a glass of bubbly and grazing box to enjoy while taking in the Australian Museum of Clothing's current collections. Then settle in for a journey through the eras with a fashion parade featuring historical commentary, music, and more than 40 ensembles from the museum's collection. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/bedroom-to-the-ballroom-by-australian-museum-of-clothing-and-textiles.
Art and fashion exhibition
Maitland Regional Art Gallery
What happens when two collections meet for a chat? Visit MRAG over the weekend 10am to 5pm each day to find out. An explosion of colour, threads of stories revealed, and connections stitched together. A collaboration between Maitland Regional Art Gallery and the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles where art meets design and colour connects. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/collecting-in-colour-stories-of-art-and-fashion.
Guided tour
Maitland Gaol
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol on this 90 minute family friendly guided tour on Saturday from 8pm discovering stories of all sorts of heroes and villains. Delve into all parts of the site and learn of the changes that have occurred in prisoner treatment through the life of this oldest continuously operating correction facility in Australia. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-night-tour.
True Crime Tour
Maitland
Small towns hold the biggest secrets, and Maitland, with its fair share of haunted streets nestled amongst its glorious old buildings, is no exception. Be seduced by the murky world of the past and relive a time that proves that the truth is far stranger than fiction on this tour that winds its way through Maitland's macabre past. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour.
