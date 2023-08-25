The city's budding nurses of the future were given a taste of life in the aged care sector this week when 18 students tackled a three-day career program.
The students now have their first aid certificates, and spent time talking to residents, learnt manual handling, personal care, equipment operation and bed making.
The program, run by Essential Skills at Rutherford Park Care Community from August 21 to 23, was designed to help the year 10 students make informed decisions for their futures, and address the critical skills shortage in the aged care sector.
Maitland Grossmann High School student Marc Vincente, 16, said the highlight for him was talking to the residents - one of whom went to his school when it was still Maitland Girls' High School.
"They're really sweet, yesterday afternoon we spent time with the residents, and I was spending time with an 89-year-old," he said.
"They told me the phones they had were wired and had a dial, the lady I was talking to said she went to Grossmann High when it used to be an all girls school, and we talked about what she did when she was younger."
Irrawang High School student Shayley Ibanez, 16, said she is interested in pursuing either nursing or childcare, and one thing she knows for sure is she wants to help people.
"We've been learning about what kind of qualities you have to have as a nurse, and today we've been doing the first aid, so that's actually been quite fun," she said.
Shayley said nursing is an important career path.
"It's very needed. I really want to do something that does help people," she said.
After completing the program, the students will now be offered a one-week work experience at Rutherford Park.
If they like it, they can apply for a school-based traineeship there in year 11 and 12, which will count towards their HSC and also see them graduate with a Certificate III in Individual Support.
Nearby aged care provider Maitland Grange Care Community's general manager Kirsty Venticinque said this program will help the critical skills shortage in the aged care sector.
"In the last year it's been really tricky... we have struggled to get team, I think it's improved a bit since the government started the 15 per cent pay rise," she said.
"I think the biggest thing is having the awareness out there that the team will welcome students, we love having students and making sure they have a really supportive environment to grow in."
