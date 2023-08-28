Ever since she started her hairdressing apprenticeship Lucy Angel has wanted to open her own salon.
Today Mane Concept is a hive of activity since Lucy opened its doors on August 14.
The 23-year-old hairdresser and now salon owner started hairdressing at the age of 18 and said her vision was to someday open a high-end luxury salon.
Lucy started her hairdressing journey at a salon in Newcastle before moving to Maitland's Lila and Allan, where she spent five years refining her craft.
"Ever since I started my hairdressing apprenticeship I knew that someday I wanted to have my own salon," she said.
Mane Concept, located in Lorn, has been a work in progress for the past few months but Lucy said her vision of owning an inclusive, high-end salon has come to fruition.
"My vision was for the salon to be a welcoming and kind space where everyone feels welcome no matter what," she said.
"It's exactly what I imagined it to be."
Lucy said the chairs have been full since the salon's opening.
"There is so much space which will allow us to grow in the future," she said.
The Bolwarra resident said she wants each and every client to leave her salon feeling pampered and happy with their service.
"I want clients to feel like they can be honest with us stylists about how they're feeling with their hair," she said.
From the moment a client walks into the salon to the moment they leave, Lucy said she wants clients to feel relaxed.
"The basins have heating and massage features and I'm going to get blankets as well so I can tuck everyone in," she said.
Another unique feature at the salon is the bag hooks.
"I didn't want clients to have to put their handbag on the floor," Lucy said.
Lucy said she would also eventually like to offer a service where clients can book in with apprentice hairdresser Maicey and receive a pamper session.
"You get your hair washed, blow dried and a treatment, as well as moisturising eye patches and moisturising gloves," she said.
Mane Concept also offers complimentary treats, with brownies and cinnamon scrolls currently on the menu.
As for the drinks menu, clients can enjoy a complimentary coffee, herbal tea, kombucha, sparkling water, cocktails and soft drink.
Now that she's officially a business owner, Lucy said it's terrifying but also very exciting.
"I never thought I would actually get here," she said.
"Now that I actually have my own salon it feels surreal."
In the months leading up to her salon opening Lucy freelanced at Maitland's Luxe Capelli Studio and said the owner Renee supported her every step of the way.
"She really inspired me and supported me to get to where I am today," she said.
Mane Concept is located at Lower Level, 19 Belmore Road (beneath Lorn Village Pharmacy). Parking on-site is also available.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.