Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell has claimed her second international Jui-Jitsu title at the Pan Kids Jiu Jitsu IBJJF Championships, which were held in Orlando last month.
The 14-year-old who is no stranger to international success took out the title of World Youth Champion at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jit-Jitsu championship last year.
Her most recent success saw her take home gold and claim the title of Pan Kids champion in her division.
Liddell competed in the teen 3, yellow belt, feather (under 52 kilograms), 15-year-old division and said going into the competition she was feeling very nervous.
"I was hoping for a gold but I wasn't sure because I knew the Americans were tough competitors," she said.
"I was very happy when I won. I was walking back off the mat and I just couldn't stop smiling."
Liddell had three matches and said she won her first match by submission and won her second and third match by points.
Her mum Lisa said she was stoked when she won her first match.
"I was the mum screaming in the grandstand and I was just happy with one match won," she said.
"When she won gold, it was a real highlight."
The Orlando championships were Liddell's first American competition and she said she would definitely do another one in the future.
"It was much bigger than any of the competitions I've done before," she said.
Raring for her next competition, Liddell said there are a few competitions she's got her mind set on.
"One year soon I'm hoping to go to the Worlds for adults that's in America and compete in that," she said.
She would also like to some day to compete in Brazilian and European competitions.
