Maitland councillors who were adamant the city's Jocko Graves statue wasn't worth a $20,000 heritage assessment have been overruled.
Maitland council's plan to put $20,000 from its quarterly budget towards a heritage assessment of the statue to determine whether it could be heritage listed through the Maitland Local Environment Plan or the State Heritage Register has been approved 7 votes to 6.
Maitland and District Historical Society treasurer Jennifer Buffier, who spoke before the debate at Tuesday's council meeting, backed the move and conveyed the strong connection residents have with the statue that came to Maitland in the 1870s.
"There is absolutely no way I'm asking ratepayers to cough up $20,000 to explore putting an American statue hitching post on the local heritage list," Councillor Loretta Baker said.
Councillor Stephanie Fisher suggested adding a plaque or a QR code to it would convey its significance and be dramatically cheaper. Councillor Robert Aitchison agreed, saying he knew residents who were "horrified" about the cost.
"I'm thinking about what sort of services and programs are going to be cut for this $20,000 to come forward," he said.
Mayor Philip Penfold acknowledged the "passion that people hold for this monument" and said the report was "required to be able to list the historic item".
"We're talking about spending 0.1 per cent of one budget for a report that will benefit us for many years and decades to come," he said.
Councillor Ben Mitchell disagreed, saying it was "a waste of money" and would be better spent on heritage groups to help them preserve their collections. Cr Aitchison agreed.
Councillor Kanchan Ranadive didn't think the statue met the Heritage Council of NSW criteria and said there were more significant heritage items in the city that deserved a shot at being heritage listed.
While Councillor Bill Hackney initially "choked on the allocated amount" and asked "is it really going to cost that?", he supported the assessment. Councillor Ben Whiting noted "it could also be more than that".
Cr Hackney said the statue had been adopted by Maitland, had seen wars and floods and was "probably one of Maitland's oldest residents", but he did hope the assessment would be a lot cheaper.
Cr Whiting suggested the attention was putting the statue at risk. He told the councillors to "save the $20,000" and "do our whole community a favour".
"You cling to an element of a report that highlights that it's $20,000, once off, for a report that will last us for decades to come to preserve something that's of great importance to the people of Maitland," Cr Penfold said.
The hitching post was made in memory of Jocko Graves - a child who volunteered in the American war of Independence with his father. His job was to hold the horses and sadly he froze to death one night along with a group of soldiers.
Councillor Mitchell Griffin said the councillors who opposed the move "clearly have an issue with heritage in this city". He said there were more than 300 local items listed under the LEP - items that went through a similar process with a similar cost.
"We're talking about a statue that predates [Maitland Town Hall] by more than 20 years," Cr Griffin said.
"To spend $20,000 on looking into this statue is not good enough but looking into a building that is 20 years older is okay? It really shows the hypocrisy of this."
