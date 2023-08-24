The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland council will spend $20,000 on a heritage assessment for the Jocko Graves statue in High Street

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
August 24 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jocko Graves statue stands on High Street, Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
The Jocko Graves statue stands on High Street, Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland councillors who were adamant the city's Jocko Graves statue wasn't worth a $20,000 heritage assessment have been overruled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.