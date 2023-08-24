It's time to help boost Maitland Show's volunteer army.
The show's cooking and handcraft sections are in desperate need of volunteers to run next year's competition so if you enjoy life in the sweet lane, and favour creativity, this could be the gig for you.
The Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association is hosting a morning tea with all the trimmings on Monday to help prospective volunteers get a feel for the role and thank the hardworking team that made the 2023 show a success.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said the section's volunteers had declined through illness, old age and even death.
He said the cooking section was shaken up this year and given a modern twist, with several multicultural dishes on the menu for the first time.
Entrants cooked Indian dishes chocolate burfi and vegetarian golden fish, German gingerbread bites and Scottish ecclefechan tarts. Mr Gleeson said the section would continue to expand in a bid to become more relevant to millennials.
"We've lost quite a lot of volunteers unfortunately and we are looking for more to join the team and be part of the 2024 Maitland Show," Mr Gleeson said.
"We are grateful for the volunteers we do have, they work very hard and we couldn't run the show without them."
The morning tea will be held in the Tea Pot Cafe on August 28 at 10am.
"This is a chance to come along and meet our volunteers and learn more about the work they do," Mr Gleeson said.
RSVP to Joy Palmer on 0407 708 600.
