A GILDED invitation will be extended to members of the royal family as Maitland City Council makes its bid for a visit.
Planning is in the works for members of the royal family to visit NSW in 2024, and Cr Sally Halliday wants to put the city on their itinerary.
"When I talk to people that were around when the royals last came and how exciting it was, it really was a once in a lifetime moment," she said.
"If we can capture that again I think it will be really important, especially with everyone recovering from COVID and getting on with life now adapting to new things, this is turning a new page with new royals. I think it would be really positive."
It's not the first time the city has given visitors the royal treatment, with the-then Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Diana, shaking hands with locals during a visit in March 1983.
On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to write to the Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley, and NSW Premier Chris Minns expressing its interest to be included in the itinerary next year. The visit will mark the bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council. It's unclear at this stage which members of the family will make the trip.
Maitland has been lucky enough to snag more than one royal visit, with Prince Albert Duke of York in 1868, Prince Edward Prince of Wales in 1920, Prince Albert Duke of York and Prince Henry Duke of Gloucester in 1934.
I'm hoping we might be second-time lucky- Cr Sally Halliday
Cr Halliday said a visit could include a civic reception and a tree planting at the recently named Queen Elizabeth II Park.
"I tried to put up a motion when the royals last came out, we would love to be considered this time around because we missed out last time," she said.
"I'm hoping we might be second-time lucky. I think it's uplifting if you have someone important take the time to visit you, that's how I look at it - I think it would be really good for Maitland and a once in a lifetime opportunity for kids and adults."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
