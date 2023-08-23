The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

2024 royal tour: Maitland invites King Charles III and Camilla to visit

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GILDED invitation will be extended to members of the royal family as Maitland City Council makes its bid for a visit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.