In a first for their school, three students from Rutherford High have been crowned state lawn bowls champions.
James Allerton, Jeremy Bourke and Koby Kattau from Rutherford Technology High School won the triples event in the NSW Combined High Schools state finals on Thursday, August 17.
Kattau was named player of the final at Glenbrook Bowling Club after the boys defeated Blaxland High School 20-3.
Coach and teacher David Connaughton was immensely proud of his students and said they were very humble after the victory.
"They were pretty calm and confident and I was more nervous than them," he said. "They were stoked, their quite humble and quiet kids."
Kattau skippered the side and the year 11 student has represented school state and national teams. All three students play for Greta Workers Bowling Club.
"They've been bowling since I've known them, since year seven, so they've been playing consistently," Connaughton said.
The students topped their pool and defeated defending champions Dapto High School in the semi-final, winning 13-10.
"The semi-final was heaps harder (than the final), they had Dapto which were the reigning champions, that was a really close game," Connaughton said.
"Once they got through that one we were pretty confident we were going to win the final."
The state win is the first in any sport in the school's history and Connaughton said the achievement highlighted the sport of lawn bowls and its appeal to younger players.
"At our school like the soccer and the league guys get a lot of the limelight and for the bowls to come through and be the first team in the school's history, they were very proud," he said.
