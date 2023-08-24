The Maitland Mercury
Rutherford Technology High School wins NSW CHS lawn bowls title

Updated August 24 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Coach David Connaughton, Koby Kattau, James Allerton and Jeremy Bourke after winning the NSW CHS lawn bowls championship on Thursday, August 17. Picture supplied
In a first for their school, three students from Rutherford High have been crowned state lawn bowls champions.

