It could be time to lace up the skates with East Maitland earmarked for a new roller skating space.
Maitland City Council are calling on the community to have their say about a proposed site at East Maitland Skate Park.
The outdoor roller skating area would be built on a flat piece of land, about 37 metres long, across the road from Maitland Tennis Centre.
The council said the site is close to other sporting facilities and is sits in a densely populated area. Once they have collected community feedback the council will develop a concept plan including a budget, and then seek funding.
Glenn Taylor from Maitland City Rollers, a roller skating group pushing for a permanent facility in Maitland, said the proposal is a step in the right direction but would like to see the site in central Maitland.
"We'll take what we can get if that's all they can do, it would be better in Maitland Park because it is a recreational thing we're after," he said.
Mr Taylor said with no toilets and lighting at the proposed East Maitland site it may struggle to attract families.
In June, the group called on council to repurpose the Maitland Park Bowling Club as a roller skating space, although that now appears unlike with the club destroyed by fire in July.
"Somewhere in Maitland Park is still our preference, mostly because that's where most people go if they want to have a picnic," Mr Taylor said.
"It's safe there, you don't have a busy road right at the edge of the park, East Maitland park, it's on a pretty busy road."
The council's survey can be filled out here, and closes on Monday, September 11.
"After much consideration, land adjacent to the existing East Maitland skate park on Page Street has been proposed due to its central location, flat geography, and open and available space," Judy Jaeger from Maitland City Council said.
"We are currently seeking community feedback to help us understand any potential issues with this location and what supporting amenities are required, which may include shading."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.