Telarah man and owner of Guy's Karate School Lindsay Guy has received one of the most prestigious awards in the martial arts community.
Mr Guy was recognised for his dedication to martial arts in the past 40 years and was inducted into the Australasian Martial Arts Hall of Fame 2023.
He first started Guy's Karate School in 2012 at the Telarah Primary School Hall and Mr Guy said he feels very proud and honoured to be inducted.
"I never expected to be inducted but it's the students that are the testament on how good you are," he said.
Now running one of the Hunter Valley's biggest karate schools, Mr Guy said he has been teaching karate for about 35 years now.
"It's the peoples lives that we change and the difference that we make that have been some of the highlights," he said.
Some other highlights included representing Australia in the Tasman Cup when he was in his early twenties and competing in the US Open on a few different occasions.
"There's been so many great things," he said.
He now gets far more enjoyment out of watching his students succeed and chase their dreams.
"Watching them grow and gaining more confidence and self esteem, that's what I really enjoy now," he said.
"We don't teach karate, we build people."
The official awards ceremony was held in Sydney last month and Guy said it was a black tie event.
"It was a massive night and each inductee had to get up and do a speech," he said.
Prior to the awards ceremony, Mr Guy said he had to give a demonstration in the morning, followed by two classes as part of the induction process.
"There was a big lead up to that point," he said.
Each inductee since 1992 gets awarded a ring and Mr Guy said the inductees are the only people in the world to ever have one of those rings.
"It's a silver ring and it's got this big beautiful red stone in it," he said.
Mr Guy who has always been taught to be humble said a parent contacted him to let him know he doesn't need to be humble about his recent achievement.
"They said to me, 'you should be proud. It's ok to go about and tell people that you've been inducted into the martial arts hall of home,'" he said.
He said the Hall of Fame is not a recognition of who he is but is instead a recognition of the students he has taught.
"We're passionate and excited about what we do and for us, it's all about our students," he said.
Mr Guy is the second Maitland man to be inducted into the Australasian Martial Arts Hall of Fame - martial arts trainer Bill Johnson was inducted in 2015.
