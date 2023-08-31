The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Highest honour for martial arts teacher Lindsay Guy

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:54am, first published August 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Guy has been inducted into the Australasian Martial Arts Hall of Fame 2023. Picture supplied
Lindsay Guy has been inducted into the Australasian Martial Arts Hall of Fame 2023. Picture supplied

Telarah man and owner of Guy's Karate School Lindsay Guy has received one of the most prestigious awards in the martial arts community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.