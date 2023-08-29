When Stephen Mead found out the 'mad cow' ban on United Kingdom blood donors had been lifted, the Ashtonfield resident was thrilled.
That day was one year ago, and now Mr Mead has donated plasma an incredible 26 times.
He is one of only 10 'mad cow' donors Australia-wide who have donated more than 25 times since the ban was lifted.
Originally from Cardiff, Wales, Mr Mead has been in Australia for more than a decade now, and used to be a blood donor before coming to Australia.
He had donated more than 50 times in the UK over about 20 years.
"I've been here 15 years so I've got a bit of catching up to do," he said.
He and his family came to Australia for the weather, extra space good opportunities for their kids.
Maitland Blood Donor Centre has welcomed 154 new blood and plasma donors since the 'mad cow' ban was lifted.
Australia was one of the first countries in the world to lift the ban, which had been in place since 2000 as a precautionary measure against the UK outbreak of mad cow disease.
It meant people who lived in the United Kingdom for six months or more between 1980 and 1996 were ineligible to donate
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked Stephen and everyone who had been impacted by this rule for their donations, which are now accounting for nearly one in ten donations in Australia.
"We expected 18,000 new donors would roll up their sleeves, but more than 34,000 have come forward nationally - that's enough people to fill 340 double decker London buses," Mr Bruce said.
"All up more than 123,000 donations have been made over the past 12 months by people who lived in the United Kingdom between 1980 and 1996, which is a fantastic result.
"However, the reality is that with demand at its highest in a decade, we still need more donors to boost supplies and there are still more than 800,000 people who may have become eligible because of this rule change."
Mr Bruce said it's likely many people don't realise they are now eligible to donate blood and plasma.
"I urge the community not to rule themselves out. Spread the word and encourage friends, colleagues and loved ones to check their eligibility and donate now if they can," he said.
"After all, one in three Australians will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, so we should all think about paying it forward."
To check your eligibility and book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
