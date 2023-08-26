The Maitland Mercurysport
Tahlia Gossner propels Magpies to semi-final win against Azzurri

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 26 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 9:25pm
Maitland's Tahlia Gossner produced some goalscoring heroics to seal Maitland's semi-final win on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland's Tahlia Gossner produced some goalscoring heroics to seal Maitland's semi-final win on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil

Centre-back Tahlia Gossner received a rockstar reception as she walked off Cooks Square Park on Saturday night after producing an unlikely match double in Maitland's 4-2 come-from-behind elimination semi-final win over Charlestown Azzurri.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

