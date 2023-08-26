The Hunter Rugby Union premiership is back in Maitland after a 24-year wait.
A sea of Blacks supporters flooded No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon to watch Maitland end their premiership drought, defeating Merewether 32-26 in the grand final.
As the resolute Blacks held out Merewether for the final play of the game, the whistle blew and supporters jumped the fence in wild scenes.
Maitland stalwart Nick Davidson fell to the turf in relief and jubilation. He then embraced loved ones in the crowd after winning his first premiership in a 15-year playing career.
The lock was tireless in attack and defence and was deservedly awarded the John Hipwell Medal for player of the match.
The win capped a standout season for the Blacks, they went on an eleven game winning streak and were runaway minor premiers.
They survived a thrilling preliminary final, defeating Wanderers 38-37, scoring two tries in the final five minutes to snatch victory.
