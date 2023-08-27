Pickers Netball are one win from the Maitland A-grade grand final after defeating NVY Comets 37-26.
Pickers Netball move through to the preliminary final while NVY Comets' season comes to and end after the defeat on Saturday, August 26.
NVY Comets enjoyed a successful season, finishing in fourth place with an eight and four record, seven points clear of fifth-placed Telarah Pies Pickers at the end of the regular season.
The minor semi-final win means the Pickers will play either Thornton Netball Cub's The George Tavern or Hills Solicitors, who play in the major semi-final on Saturday, September 2.
The winner of that game will gain direct entry to the grand final while the loser will play the third-placed Pickers.
Hills Solicitors will be looking to regain winning form after three losses to end the regular season while The George Tavern claimed their second straight minor premiership, finishing clear of their rivals by a game and a half.
The two teams played in round five, with Hills Solicitors winning 50-39. The George squared the ledger in round 12 with a four-point win.
The George coach Anthony Rodwell said his side is looking forward to resuming their rivalry with Hills Solicitors.
"Both sides have had a win a piece this year, we went down by 11 in the first round, this was a time when we had many injuries and called up two 14-year-old girls for experience," he said.
"In the second round we had our full roster and had a close but comfortable win."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.