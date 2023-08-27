The Maitland Mercury
Pickers Netball defeat NVY Comets 37-26 to reach preliminary final

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Pickers Netball in action against Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club, The Braddie round five, Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Pickers Netball in action against Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club, The Braddie round five, Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Pickers Netball are one win from the Maitland A-grade grand final after defeating NVY Comets 37-26.

