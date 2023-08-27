The Maitland Mercury
Black Diamond Cup: Killarney Vale win elimination final against Maitland

Ben Carr
August 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Maitland were defeated by Killarney Vale in a Black Diamond Cup elimination final on Saturday, August 26. Picture by Maitland Saints
Maitland's Black Diamond Cup season is over, defeated 101-38 by Killarney Vale in an elimination final at Adelaide Street Oval.

