Maitland's Black Diamond Cup season is over, defeated 101-38 by Killarney Vale in an elimination final at Adelaide Street Oval.
Coach Dustin Spriggs said the loss was a disappointing end for the Saints after the young side qualified for their first finals campaign.
Enjoying home ground advantage, Killarney Vale opened up a 35-10 lead at the end of the first quarter on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints kept pace through the second to trail 43-16 and by 34 points heading into the last quarter.
However, a fatiguing Maitland were overrun in the last, the home side opening up a big lead.
"It was a flat end to a successful year," Spriggs said. "No doubt getting into our first finals series (was great), if you look at the only clubs that have played finals in the Black Diamond Cup are Newcastle City, Terrigal, Killarney Vale, Cardiff, Warners Bay and Nelson Bay."
"It just goes to show you it's a strong competition, really hard for the other six clubs to crack in and we were the first to do that."
Maitland were confident heading into the match after losing to the Bombers by 20-points in the last round of the regular season.
However, key players Rywin Nock, Isaak Berthold and Oscar Walker all missed the elimination final through concussion. Spriggs said the omissions didn't help his team's cause, but in the end Killarney Vale were simply too good.
"All credit to Killarney Vale they showed yesterday why they're the defending premiers, they had some injuries later in the year and probably lost games that they wouldn't have liked to," he said.
"They had a few guys back in yesterday and their big bodies around the contest were a bit too much for our young guys."
Spriggs said centre half-back Hamish Roy was best on ground for the visitors and captain Riley Newstead again led from the front.
The Saints mentor said with the majority of the side under the age of 21, the future is bright for the Maitland club.
"It's not just what they do on the field, I've said it for a couple of years now, it's the positive attributes they bring as people," Spriggs said.
"(It's the) different positive attitudes and positive personalities, they're a great bunch of young guys to coach."
Maitland are one game from the women's Black Diamond Plate grand final after defeating Newcastle City at Max McMahon Oval.
The Saints were too good for City with a comprehensive 3.11 (29) to 0.2 (2) win on Saturday, August 26.
Maitland led by nine at the main break before kicking two goals in the third quarter to open up a 16 point advantage.
The win sets up a clash with minor premiers Cardiff at No.1 Sportsground in Saturday, September 2.
