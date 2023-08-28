A huge crowd is expected to pack into Greta Central Oval on Sunday as the Colts host the Group 21 grand final.
Greta Branxton will play Scone after the Thoroughbreds defeated Denman 32-18 in the preliminary final at Denman Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Greta Branxton enjoyed direct entry to the grand final after defeating the Devils in the major semi-final and coach Brady Hammond said his side enjoyed the weekend off.
"We've got no excuses, we're coming into this game with the strongest side we can field," he said.
"We're accountable for everything we do and the boys, they've trained really well last week and hopefully we have a few good sessions this week."
The Colts last won a grand final in 2014, Hammond's last season as a player. The coach said captain Tylar Carter will be a key player for the home side after terrorising Denman in the major semi-final win.
"Tylar is a great player and he's been a big pickup for us this year," Hammond said. "We have our game plan and our process and I think some players shine more than others with what we do but he's definitely a strength and that left side is playing really good footy but so is the right.
"I can't really fault anyone on the team, everyone's done their job and everyone did their job that day as well (in the semi-final).
"We need a full team effort and we believe we can come away with the win."
Greta Branxton will play Scone after the Thoroughbreds led 10-6 at half-time against the Devils and 32-12 late in the match.
The home support will be able to cheer on the first grade side as well the reserve grade team who qualified for the decider with a preliminary final win against Merriwa.
The Colts will play Aberdeen after defeating minor premiers Merriwa 22-14. The Colts held a slender 6-4 lead at half-time and extended it to 12-10 midway through the second half.
Matt Howard dived on a kick to make it 16-10 before the Magpies hit back to trail by two points with 10 minutes remaining. The Colts sealed the win with a late try to Will Regan.
Singleton will play Scone in the under-18s grand final after thrashing Denman 60-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.