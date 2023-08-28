In a huge weekend for sport in Maitland, the Mustangs have ended a 22-year premiership drought by winning the Waratah Youth League grand final.
The Mustangs powered to a 88-74 victory against the Hills Hornets at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Sunday, August 27.
The title marks the first senior championship for the Mustangs since the Youth League men won the 2001 grand final.
Maitland started well against the Hornets and led 12-3 early and then 26-12 at the end of the first quarter. Hills made a charge in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to three points.
However, the Mustangs were able to see off the challenge, opening the lead back up to 20 points in the fourth.
The win comes two weeks after the Mustangs were beaten by Sutherland in the men's NBL1 East grand final while the youth side were looking to bounce back after losing last year's decider to Penrith.
Coach Cal Wade said the players and staff were thrilled with the championship win, a great reward for a standout season.
"It was a massive relief, obviously we lost last year in the final," he said. "NBL1 have lost two close ones obviously in the last 12 months, the last two seasons, so really good to get over that hump for the club and get us a well deserved championship.
"We've lost six, seven grand finals since then (2001) so it was big for the club to get it done so it's pretty special, similar to the Blacks breaking a drought."
Billy Parsons (20) top scored for the Mustangs with NBL1 teammates Will Mortimore (18) and Jay Cole (18) providing excellent support on the offensive end.
Parsons was named grand final MVP to go with his league MVP title and Wade said the future is bright for the young Mustangs star.
"He's unbelievable, he's just such a warrior, all heart and just a great competitor," he said.
"He just does anything and everything to win and that's just the way he plays, he is one of the most competitive sort of players that I've coached.
"And he's tough and he's a great person too, we're just so blessed to have someone like Billy in the club and the future is bright for him, he's still only 22 and he could go anywhere."
Maitland finished on top of the ladder after 22 rounds with a 19 and three record. They then defeated Manly Warringah 82-65 in their semi-final to reach the grand final.
