The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland defeat Hills to win Waratah Youth League championship

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's championship winning Youth League side who defeated Hills at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Basketball NSW
Maitland's championship winning Youth League side who defeated Hills at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Basketball NSW

In a huge weekend for sport in Maitland, the Mustangs have ended a 22-year premiership drought by winning the Waratah Youth League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.