Spring has sprung ... and the magpies are swooping

I saw a sight this week to strike fear in the heart of many an avid walker.
A magpie with a twig in its mouth.
The approach of spring brings with it many joys for a walker - even a bike rider. The green corridors around Maitland are alive with wattle. The temperatures are terrific, the skies are often blue and as the season turns flowers pop their heads above the ground.
And then there are the magpies.
Only a fraction of them swoop. The rest go about their business leaving cyclists and walkers alone.
But those few, those marauding few, can cause havoc.
Last year I had to abandon my daily walk because I was a magnet for a couple of maggies.
I also had to stop walking near a high school close to my home because of a young, persistent magpie. I counted six fly-bys - trying to strike my head - as started to run away.
It was terrifying.
It turns out our black and white feathered friends can remember faces, so perhaps they didn't like mine.
Having said that, there is a family that nests annually in a silky oak tree at the back of my house. They never swoop my husband of myself, however our pet Staffy is definitely a target.
So, for the next few months I'll have one eye to the sky and my ears alert to the "clack" of a bird coming in on the attack and run like mad to get away.
Experts say there are steps we can take to avoid getting swooped by these territorial birds.
Have a great week
Donna Sharpe.
Lower Hunter Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.