Rugby league is a brutal sport, just ask Harrison Spruce.
The Pickers backrower missed selection for the 2022 Newcastle RL grand final after an injury-plagued season. Making it worse, Spruce didn't qualify to play for the Pickers in the reserve grade grand final either.
In first grade, Maitland went on to win the premiership, defeating Macquarie 40-4.
After transferring from Cessnock, Spruce played the first four rounds of the season before he severely tore his hamstring, missing the next three and a half months of football.
"I didn't get back until the second last round," he said. "It was sort of devastating at training after the last round Matt (Lantry) came and saw me and he was a bit cautious about my injury and he wanted to take an outside back (on the bench).
"At the time I was pretty devastated because I'd tried so hard to get back as fast as I possibly could."
Instead of dropping his head, Spruce spent the preseason challenging himself to get as fit as possible.
12 months later and Spruce has been one of the Pickers form players as they look to go back to back on Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium against Souths.
"This preseason I was determined to get back into the top side and made it my focus to train pretty hard in the offseason to get back to where I was the year before, to stay consistently in first grade," he said.
"I was going to see Phil Bosson (physiotherapist) every week, having weekly checkups with him, he was pushing me and pushing me, letting me know what I can and can't do."
The interchange forward said when he comes onto the field he likes to keep things simple.
"The boys have been talking to me saying just do your job, focus on your role and that's what I've been doing," he said.
"It's paying off, just doing the little things right, just doing the one percenters right."
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said Spruce's recovery from last season's setback sends an important message to the club's juniors and anyone looking to recover from a setback.
"I think the unsung hero of our footy team in the last month is Harrison Spruce, he's come over from Cessnock, a bit of an unknown kid to everyone," he said.
"It really hurt him (missing the grand final) as you would expect that it would, that disappointment.
"Whereas this year he's picked himself, he's played himself into a jersey...it's a good story to see someone put what was a devastating time behind them and use it as motivation to fuel performance."
