Part of Aberglasslyn Road remains closed in both directions and a man has been taken to hospital after a police pursuit through the area.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attempted to stop a vehicle at Aberglasslyn at about 1.30pm on Monday, August 28.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
As short time later, the vehicle collided with a parked trailer on Aberglasslyn Road.
The male driver and a female passenger were located a short distance away before being arrested by police.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to treat the 32-year-old man before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, under police guard.
The 36-year-old woman, has been taken to Maitland Police Station and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Aberglasslyn Road remains closed in both directions, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Police vehicles and an ambulance service rescue truck are at Aberglasslyn Road, with a section closed off and traffic being diverted.
The Mercury heard reports of sirens in the area at about 2pm Monday, August 28.
Traffic is being diverted down Bingara and Avery streets.
A resident told The Mercury that there was a car accident at the site which left some fluid on the road.
A truck from Rutherford Fire and Rescue was on scene at about 2pm, when they cleaned up motor oil from the road. Aberglasslyn Road was declared safe shortly after.
Ambulance was called to the scene at 1.30pm and sent "several cars".
More details to come.
