Metford resident Chloe Payne can now proudly say she's been up and personal with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.
The McDonald's East Maitland restaurant manager won the trip of a lifetime through her work, which saw her attend the England vs Spain grand final, kicked a ball around with former A-League players and climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
A life-long football fan, Chloe played the game for 13 years, represented her state in futsal, and played college soccer in the United States on a scholarship.
Chloe said it was amazing to win the FIFA experience - where she was one of three Australians - and see the growing popularity of women's sport first hand.
"It was people from McDonald's all around the world, so there were three from Australia, 50 from Switzerland, one from Mexico, two from Morocco and then five from the UK," she said.
The way the country got behind the Matildas and to see their fan base was heartwarming, Chloe said.
"It was really good to see because... I feel like no one's really gotten behind them until we had this home World Cup. It's made them a better team," she said.
"We sold out four of their games, it was just insane to see so many people care about women's sport like that."
A goalkeeper herself, Chloe's favourite Matildas players are Sam Kerr and Mackenzie Arnold.
While attending the England vs Spain final on August 20, Chloe said she noticed a lot of Australians in the crowd despite the Matildas not being in the game.
"It was probably the best game I've ever been to, the atmosphere was just insane," she said.
"There were so many Australians there, it was just good to see."
Another highlight of the trip was meeting McDonald's workers from across the globe. Chloe said it was interesting to hear about their experiences, and what names they have for the company as not everyone calls it Maccas like Australia.
"It was a fantastic experience overall, it was good to meet people from all around the world," she said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.