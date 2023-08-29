The Maitland Mercury
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:25pm
Are you a rail commuter? You may have to allow extra travel time
Trains are not running between Newcastle Interchange and Thornton on the Hunter Line, or between Newcastle Interchange and Broadmeadow on the Central Coast & Newcastle Line, due to an issue with a freight train.

