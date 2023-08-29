Are you a rail commuter? You may have to allow extra travel time

Trains are not running between Newcastle Interchange and Thornton on the Hunter Line, or between Newcastle Interchange and Broadmeadow on the Central Coast & Newcastle Line, due to an issue with a freight train.
Replacement buses have been requested but are not yet running.
Passengers are advised to delay their trip or allow plenty of extra travel time.
Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
