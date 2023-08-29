MAITLAND forward Reid Alchin, who recently returned from 49 days on the Newcastle Rugby League sidelines, says "I honestly thought my season was over".
A "spear tackle" on July 1 landed him a three-game suspension, but coupled with a wet-weather weekend and normal bye during the Pickers' run home, Alchin's stint off the field unexpectedly grew until the end of the regular rounds.
Qualification for semis became an issue, having made eight NSW Cup appearances for the Knights earlier in the year and only coming back to Maitland on May 21.
"I honestly thought my season was over at Lakes when that spear tackle happened," Alchin told the Newcastle Herald in the lead-up to Saturday's decider against Souths at McDonald Jones Stadium.
However, match fitness was now front of mind with the Pickers also awarded a rest in week one of the play-offs as minor premiers.
But given a starting spot, Alchin looked like a man on a mission in Maitland's win over Souths on August 19.
"I wasn't allowed to play cup or Maitland [suspension], just train, so I was very keen to get out there and it probably reflected in my performance. I wanted to rip in and have a go," he said.
Second-rower Alchin, who lasted most of the 80 minutes, began on the left edge before shifting to a role in the middle.
Alchin, who scored a double in the 2022 showdown, says "hopefully we can do it again" but identifies former Kurri teammate and Souths utility Jarom Haines as a key threat.
He describes the main difference between Newcastle RL and NSW Cup as "the speed of the game" and hasn't ruled out having another crack at the Knights in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.