Maitland will look to turn the tables on league cup final opponent Newcastle Olympic this Saturday with a maiden Northern NSW NPLW grand final birth on the line.
A 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Olympic in the Women's League Cup on Sunday, August 6, is sure to be on the minds of the Magpies when they travel to Darling Street Oval.
Maitland are riding high after defeating Charlestown 4-2 in an elimination final at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, August 26.
Defender Tahlia Gossner bagged a brace as the Magpies fought back after falling behind 1-0, then 2-1 in the first-half.
Coach Keelan Hamilton said despite going behind against Azzuri his side remained composed.
"I was really impressed with that resilience piece but also that composure, I don't think they ever panicked when we went behind on either occasion and played some really good football," he said.
"Even though we conceded the two goals in the first-half I thought we were still in a good position.
"I thought we played some good football in the first-half and if we continued that in the second-half we were in a really good space to get the result."
Hamilton is expecting to name a similar starting 11 for the Olympic clash. Centre-back Madison Gallegos will be given until kick-off to overcome a knee complaint.
The influential Magpies defender had been an unlikely starter for the Azzuri game but played the full 90 minutes as did goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, who the coach said will start against Olympic.
Striker Chelsea Greguric is managing some hamstring tightness but Hamilton said she is expected to play.
In their first finals campaign, Hamilton said their is a buzz around the club ahead of the preliminary final.
"I'm really excited and happy to be involved and we're looking forward to it," he said.
"We know it's going to be a tough test for us again but I think we've done well to get there.
"Hopefully we can go one more, it would be nice and I think good reward for the girls to get themselves into a grand final but we'll see, we know it's a tough ask."
