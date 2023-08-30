The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NNSW NPLW: Maitland battle Newcastle Olympic for grand final spot

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Gossner celebrates after scoring a goal against Charlestown at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, August 26. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Tahlia Gossner celebrates after scoring a goal against Charlestown at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, August 26. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Maitland will look to turn the tables on league cup final opponent Newcastle Olympic this Saturday with a maiden Northern NSW NPLW grand final birth on the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.