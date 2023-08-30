Home turf advantage could prove crucial as Maitland host Wests on Sunday in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor semi-final.
After an inconsistent season the Rams have won their past two matches, including a 6-3 win against Wests two weeks ago, finishing in third place and locking up a home final.
Captain-coach Simon Orchard returned for that match after missing two months with a broken hand and said the team is back to full strength after a disrupted season.
"We're looking good, most of the bodies are back in some way shape or form, some guys have varying degrees of fitness or game time under their belt but continuity hasn't been a strong suit of ours," he said.
"We've just had guys (out) for different reasons, injury, illness, work commitments, holidays, Contiki tours, we've had everything which is part and parcel of it."
Maitland defeated Souths 4-1 on Sunday, August 27, in the last round of the regular season with goals to Matthew Brown, Isaac Farmilo, Dane Simpson and Izach Dennis.
Farmilo will be a key player once more for the home side against Wests, the attacker netted a hat-trick the last time the two sides met.
"Wests had the wood on us basically most of the season, they won the first three games we played and then we only got a hold of them last game," Orchard said.
"I think we're not looking too far ahead, we've got to get through Wests first, they're a good side, they have one of the better players in the comp in Sam Mudford who's a threat and he's scored numerous goals against us."
Another factor will be the Rams home turf advantage. Orchard said the surface is different in Maitland compared with the Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
The Rams captain-coach said the "hybrid" surface at Maitland provides more bounce and can be slippery.
"Which in itself is a mental hurdle for them to get over and one that we're obviously embracing because we train and play on it every week," Orchard said.
"It's definitely a factor, coupled with the fact that everyone on the sideline or 75, 80 per cent are going to be Maitland supporters, these sort of things matter.
"They influence referees, they help people get motivated, they intimidate certain groups - I don't know a lot about Wests but they're a relatively young side that hasn't achieved, just like Maitland hasn't achieved, the ultimate goal for a long time."
If Maitland were to bow out in the minor semi-final Orchard said it would mark a disappointing end. Minor premiers Norths play Gosford in the other semi-final, the winner gaining direct entry into the grand final.
"I think our best hockey is better than Wests and it's better than Gosford and I honestly believe it's better than Norths so we haven't been able to achieve that yet for a full game," he said.
