The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Rams host Wests in Premier Hockey minor semi-final

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rams captain-coach Simon Orchard in action against Wests at Maitland Park on Sunday, August 20. Picture by Ben Carr
Rams captain-coach Simon Orchard in action against Wests at Maitland Park on Sunday, August 20. Picture by Ben Carr

Home turf advantage could prove crucial as Maitland host Wests on Sunday in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.