Keep an eye out for cellar door manager Tanya Nicole. She is not only passionate about the boutique winery and its wines, she is more than happy to chat about its history and the family who started it all. James Dimitri Isakidis, who purchased The Tatler Hotel in Sydney in the 1970s, bought the Lovedale property in the mid-1990s and planted grapevines. The winery is now run by his sons, Theo and Spiro Isakidis, and their children.