Nana's Nursery
Largs
Celebrate the first weekend of Spring at Nana's Nursery, open from 10am to 12pm at 35 Dunmore Road, Largs. All profits go to REACH Homeless Services. There will be plenty of plants for sale, including succulents in bowls and indoor plants in water.
Spring exhibition
Morpeth
Visit St James Anglican Church Hall this weekend for Maitland Region Society of Artists annual spring exhibition. There are about 200 artworks by local artists for sale, with all profit going to the artist and Carrie's Place. The grand opening is on Friday night from 6pm to 8pm and costs $10, which includes finger food and drinks. On Saturday it's open from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm for a gold coin entry.
Community markets
Maitland Showground
The first Sunday of the month means Maitland Community Markets at the showground. Wind your way through stalls selling handmade crafts, clothing and second hand treasures, and don't forget to pick up a tasty treat while there. It's on from 9am to 1pm at Blomfield Street, South Maitland.
Father's Day
Maitland and beyond
Not sure where to take dad on Father's Day? Why not check out these ideas, and book ahead. Boydell's, Morpeth - a Father's Day Feast on Sunday, $110 per person which includes your choice of entree, a family feast of roasted lamb shoulder or XO chicken, and your choice of dessert or cheese. Paterson Tavern - on offer is a Family Meat Platter which includes US pork ribs, sirloin, chorizo, marinated chicken, and slow-cooked lamb. Dungog Picnic Train - a half-day journey on a steam train from Maitland to Dungog and return.Your journey begins at Maitland Railway Station and travels along the scenic North Coast line.
Heritage walk
Horseshoe Bend
Friends of Grossmann and Brough houses invite you to join their guide, Michael Belcher, on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm for a heritage walk through Maitland's unique Horseshoe Bend. Following the walk, afternoon tea will be served at the historic Brough House. Cost is $28, book on Eventbrite.
New exhibitions
Maitland Regional Art Gallery
With a new season comes a new set of exhibitions at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. See the powerful CrownLand, which launched last weekend, or be one of the first to see Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art and Suspended Moment, which both launch on Saturday, September 2. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm, and is free.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.