Not sure where to take dad on Father's Day? Why not check out these ideas, and book ahead. Boydell's, Morpeth - a Father's Day Feast on Sunday, $110 per person which includes your choice of entree, a family feast of roasted lamb shoulder or XO chicken, and your choice of dessert or cheese. Paterson Tavern - on offer is a Family Meat Platter which includes US pork ribs, sirloin, chorizo, marinated chicken, and slow-cooked lamb. Dungog Picnic Train - a half-day journey on a steam train from Maitland to Dungog and return.Your journey begins at Maitland Railway Station and travels along the scenic North Coast line.