The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the first weekend of spring is finally here.
Maitland Region Society of Artists' annual spring exhibition goes hand in hand with the change of season, and for the first time the group will be donating a portion of profits to Carrie's Place.
On at St James Anglican Church Hall, Morpeth on Friday, September 1 for the grand opening from 6pm to 8pm, then again on Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm, the society has a fantastic line up of local art for sale.
The spring exhibition has been going for a decade now, and usually raises money for schools. This is the first year the money raised will go to a non-school cause.
In its time, the society has raised more than $30,000 for schools in Maitland.
Maitland Region Society of Artists president Kay Sparkes said choosing to raise money for domestic violence and homelessness charity Carrie's Place was an easy decision.
"It's such a worthwhile [cause], it affects everyone in the community, a very worthy cause," Ms Sparkes said.
"Maybe we can make a little bit of a difference."
Ms Sparkes said the exhibition is a great chance to support the society of artists and Carrie's Place.
"You're supporting our organisation by coming to the art show, and then with the money going to Carrie's Place it's all just a win-win," she said.
The society hopes to raise $4000 for the charity, and has about 200 artworks up for sale.
Publicity officer Chris Lucas said the quality of art in the society's shows is always getting better and better.
"The quality is always terrific, each show for the last five or six years at least, the standard, it's always been good, but it just seems to go up," he said.
Artists will receive 80 per cent of the money from each of their paintings sold, and 20 per cent will go to Carrie's Place.
Entry for the grand opening is $10 which includes finger food and drinks, and a gold coin on Saturday and Sunday.
