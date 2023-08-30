The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New varroa mite detections in Newcastle, Singleton and Kempsey have renewed calls for a management plan

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crissy Rowcliff, a Lochinvar farmer and beekeeper, at the Earth Market Maitland in The Levee. Picture by Marina Neil
Crissy Rowcliff, a Lochinvar farmer and beekeeper, at the Earth Market Maitland in The Levee. Picture by Marina Neil

New varroa mite detections in Newcastle and Singleton has fuelled calls for the state government to abandon it's eradication policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.