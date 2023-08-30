The Maitland Mercury
Man arrested for alleged deliberately-lit fires across Maitland and Cessnock

Updated August 31 2023 - 9:32am, first published 6:34am
Detectives have charged a volunteer firefighter over several alleged deliberately-lit bushfires in the Hunter region including one at Aberglasslyn.

