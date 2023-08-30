Detectives have charged a volunteer firefighter over several alleged deliberately-lit bushfires in the Hunter region including one at Aberglasslyn.
Earlier this month, Arson Unit detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad established Strike Force Glenarvon to investigate a number of suspicious bushfires in the Hunter Valley.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives attended a home in Aberglasslyn about 8.20am yesterday (Wednesday, August 30), where they arrested an 18-year-old man.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with 15 offences, including:
. Intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread (13 counts); and
. Destroy etc property in company use fire etc =$2000 (two counts).
He was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today (Thursday, August 31).
Police will allege in court the man deliberately lit fires in grassland at Weston, Pelaw Main, Bellbird, Greta, Aberglasslyn, Melville, and Cessnock, on several occasions in July and August this year.
It will be further alleged that the man later attended some of the fires as an NSW RFS volunteer and assisted in extinguishing the blazes.
Financial Crimes Squad Commander, Acting Superintendent Richard Puffett, said as the bushfire season in NSW approaches, his team is committed to investigating any fires suspected of being suspicious or known to be deliberately lit.
"Our state has had a number of years of extreme weather from floods to fires - and the coming months will only get warmer," Det Acting Supt Puffett said.
"With a large amount of dry vegetation across our state, we are urging members of the public to be vigilant during this year's bushfire season. If you see or notice anything suspicious, please contact police.
"Strike Force Tronto officers are committed to targeting arsonists who wish to bring devastation to our environment and our communities. Bushfires can not only be damaging, they can be deadly."
Strike Force Tronto, comprised of detectives from Arson Unit, is the lead investigative team on suspicious or deliberately-lit bushfires which lead to death, serious injury or significant property loss. Strike force detectives work closely with officers at Police Area Commands and Police Districts across NSW.
Penalties relating to bushfires under the NSW Crimes Act, the Rural Fires Act, and Rural Fires Regulation include:
. Damaging property with the intention of endangering life - up to 25 years' imprisonment;
. Manslaughter - up to 25 years imprisonment;
. Starting a bushfire and being reckless as to its spread - up to 21 years' imprisonment;
. Lighting a fire when a total fire ban is in place - up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;
. Not putting out a fire that you have lit - up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;
. Failing to comply with a bush fire hazard reduction notice - up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;
In a life-threatening emergency or if a bushfire is in progress, members of the public should always phone Triple Zero (000).
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Tronto investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
