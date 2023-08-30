It's no secret Maitland coach Matt Lantry is a big fan of fullback Daniel Langbridge.
"His knowledge of the game is second to none, I often chat to Dan at great length about different things and how we can play and what we can do better," Lantry said.
There's not many positions the Pickers custodian hasn't played - in the halves, hooker, back row.
The 27-year-old spent his juniors playing in the halves. Firstly at halfback coming through the grades at Wyong, then at five-eighth for Wests.
Langbridge then joined the Pickers from the Rosellas in 2020 along with brother and captain Alex.
"Matty got us to Wests Newcastle, he was the first grade coach at that stage and he went to Maitland (and) pretty much offered me a first grade spot," Langbridge said.
"At that stage I was playing Wests second grade and we made the decision we wanted to play together and made the decision to come over."
In that COVID interrupted season, the Pickers were searching for a fullback. Langbridge put his hand up.
"I'm always just happy to help out, I think whatever the team needs me to do is kind of what I'm happy to do is my mentality around that type of stuff," he said.
Since then he has become one of Maitland's most consistent players while also providing vital utility value for the defending premiers.
Langbridge is also a talented touch football player. In April he represented Australia, playing for the Emus mixed side who defeated New Zealand 3-0 in Brisbane.
On Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium, Langbridge will line-up against Souths as Maitland chase back to back Newcastle Rugby League premierships.
The Pickers defeated Souths 24-10 on Sleapy's Day in July and again 24-22 in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, August 19.
Langbridge said despite the wins, Maitland will need to be at their best.
"In my mind we only just beat Souths in the last two games, we know what they bring and we've got to be on our game," he said.
"I know we've only had one loss (for the season) but I think it's been a really tough season, we've had a couple of those games where it could have gone either way pretty much."
The major semi-final was a high-scoring match and Langbridge expects the decider to play out in a similar way on Saturday.
"I think it will be pretty close to the semi, the semi was very hot that we played in and there was a lot of fatigue out there which using means there's a lot of tries scored," he said.
Maitland last played Souths in a grand final in 1965.
