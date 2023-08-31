The Maitland Mercury
Maitland chasing Black Diamond Plate finals upset against Cardiff

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Saints stand-in captain Sophie Forge makes a tackle against Newcastle City at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, August 26. Picture supplied
Saints stand-in captain Sophie Forge makes a tackle against Newcastle City at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, August 26. Picture supplied

An in-form Maitland will head to No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday confident they can cause an upset against minor premiers Cardiff in the women's Black Diamond Plate qualifying final.

