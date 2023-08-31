An in-form Maitland will head to No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday confident they can cause an upset against minor premiers Cardiff in the women's Black Diamond Plate qualifying final.
With a grand final spot on the line, the Saints have won their last four, including a resounding 27-point semi-final win against Newcastle City on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints defence suffocated the City attack - the visitors registering two behinds for the match at Max McMahon Oval.
Coach Sacha Gratton said defensive pressure is a key focus for her side.
"It's not just defensive pressure in the defensive zone, it's doing that in the attacking forwards too, making sure that ball is kept in that 50 at every chance," she said.
"Even the commentators from Bar TV picked up on that on Saturday, saying that our offensive pressure all over the ground was just outstanding."
Maitland led by nine at the main break against City, then Nikki Robson kicked two goals in the third quarter to open up a 16 point advantage. Robson finished with three majors in the 3.11 (29) to 0.2 (2) win.
Gratton praised Robson and also the side's leading goal kicker Skyla Dunn. Rookie Georgia Jenkins, Tahneisha Walls, Jenna Stevens and Leawanna O'Donohue have also been exceptional throughout the 2023 season, the coach said.
Gratton said the Hawks will be a tough test but the Saints, at full strength, have a good opportunity to cause an upset.
"During the year they had their cup players playing down because they were on a bye both games and we lost the second one only by two points," she said.
"We only actually had 16 girls that week and Cardiff had 22, so going into Saturday, I'm really excited because we've got a full complement of players.
"I think we're definitely going to give them a run for their money, if not I dare say it, (cause) the upset of the season."
It's been a rapid rise for Maitland after a disappointing 2022 campaign and Gratton said the group has grown in confidence as the season's gone on.
"You could see it sort of from round five, the confidence had just boomed in comparison, because last year was a real struggle," she said.
"It's great to see that confidence week in week out and the girls believe they're going to win which is something you can't put into a player, they need to believe in themselves, so it's just been so great to watch throughout the season."
The Saints wanted to thank their platinum sponsor The Bradford Hotel and the women's plate sponsor A Plus Contracting & Poly Welding for their continued support throughout the season.
The opening bounce will be at 11.10am on Saturday at No.1 Sportsground.
