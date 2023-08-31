Get yourself to Green Hills this Daffodil Day to help bring a bit of hope to those impacted by cancer.
The Cancer Council is set up near Specsavers in Stockland Green Hills on Thursday, August 31 until 2pm raising money for live-saving cancer research.
Vibrant, fresh daffodils and pins are for sale, serving as a symbol of hope and support to those with cancer and their families.
Community fundraising coordinator Jen Haynes said the fundraiser is all about building awareness and bringing people together through the daffodil symbol of hope.
"As we're 95 per cent community funded, all the money raised here today will go towards our research, our information and support services, our screening and prevention programs and also our advocacy," she said.
Ms Haynes said the money ensures no one in the community has to go through cancer on their own.
"No one goes through this by themselves, they have support and it's not just the people who are directly diagnosed, it's their family, their friends, their loved ones. Cancer really does affect everybody," she said.
This is the 37th year of Daffodil Day, and Cancer Council and its partners have invested more than $290 million in cancer research from 2016 to 2020, making it the largest independent funder of cancer research in the country.
About one in two Australians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, so Ms Haynes said she urges the community to give.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day," she said.
If you can't make it to a Daffodil Day stall, you can donate online at www.daffodilday.com.au.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.