The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Cancer Council sets up at Green Hills for Daffodil Day

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 31 2023 - 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer Council program lead tobacco cessation Laura Twyman, Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, Member of Parliament Liaison for Cancer Council Lyn Dark and Maitland electorate officer Peree Watson at the Daffodil Day stand. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Cancer Council program lead tobacco cessation Laura Twyman, Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, Member of Parliament Liaison for Cancer Council Lyn Dark and Maitland electorate officer Peree Watson at the Daffodil Day stand. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Get yourself to Green Hills this Daffodil Day to help bring a bit of hope to those impacted by cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.