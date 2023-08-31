The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Slow Food Hunter Valley is creating a seed bank to save Maitland's pumpkin and squash varieties

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants at the seed planting workshop. Picture supplied
Participants at the seed planting workshop. Picture supplied

Fifty people from 24 suburbs have donned their green thumbs in a quest to save Maitland pumpkins and squash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.