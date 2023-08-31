Fifty people from 24 suburbs have donned their green thumbs in a quest to save Maitland pumpkins and squash.
They helped plant the seeds at a farm earlier this month and by the end of September they will be raising one or two seedlings.
The group will fill out daily data sheets to track each vine's progress and eventually enter what they have grown in the 2024 Maitland Show and collect the seed.
"We will know when their first flowers came, when they pollinated their crop, when the first pumpkin appeared - we will have a lot of data about them," Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
Participants come from Maitland as well as Muswellbrook, Clarence Town, Gresford and Seaham, to name a few. Thirty varieties of pumpkin are being grown.
Slow Food Hunter Valley created the seed bank project in a bid to preserve the varieties of pumpkin and squash that are grown in Maitland. Some of them have a very long history with the city.
The varroa mite outbreak, and lack of bee pollination, prompted the plan and it will ensure pumpkins can be grown well into the future.
There's still time to be involved. Additional participants won't have to complete a data sheet.
"The 50 people are our control group, it's a size we can manage in terms of maintaining day-to-day contact," Ms Dempster said.
"We've grown more seed than we need so the community can come forward and they will be given the same seedlings that are being grown by the control group in that area."
The community can register and collect a seedling on September 23 at East Maitland Library between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
