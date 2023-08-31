Maitland have the opportunity to join an elite group on Saturday afternoon when they play South Newcastle for the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League premiership.
Three teams from Maitland have backed up the next season to defend their title. The Maitland United side of 1933-34, the treble winning Pumpkin Pickers of 1956-57 and in more recent times, the two-time premiers of 2010-11.
Captain Alex Langbridge said it's been a huge year for the club.
"It's always nice to make grand finals and the other thing for us is having reggies (reserve grade) in there too, that's awesome," he said.
"Under-19s were only one game away, so in terms of a club year it's been unreal."
The minor premiers are likely to name the same starting 13 as the 2022 decider, something Langbridge says speaks to the culture at the club.
"I think everyone enjoys playing at Maitland, quite a few of the boys have already signed up for next year so it is nice," he said.
"(We've had) no injuries, Reidy Alchin has been in and out for us all year but to have him that's massive for us, so pretty lucky."
Langbridge said Souths will provide stiff opposition in Saturday's grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"Ryan Glanville has been outstanding all year and then in the final series he's kicked it up a gear again and I think Jarom (Haines) coming off the bench, he's been dangerous every time he's come on," he said.
"He just adds that bit of energy, a little bit of spark and a bit of flair, he pushes on every play and makes something out of nothing."
The Lions pushed the Pickers all the way in a thrilling major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, August 19.
Maitland prevailed 24-22, with a late Brock Lamb penalty goal the difference. Langbridge said the Pickers have worked on a key areas of their game since that match, but also credited Souths performance.
"I thought Souths took it to us, they played really well. At times in those tight games you reflect on your performance too much but I thought Souths were outstanding," he said.
"There were a few areas we needed to tidy up and we've addressed them so hopefully we won't make the same mistakes."
