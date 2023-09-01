Spring is in full bloom and so is Nana's Nursery with its quest to help the homeless.
Heather Brouwer is the woman behind Nana's Nursery, located at Largs, and with her profits she helps feed those most in need - the homeless.
Mrs Brouwer who has been giving to the homeless for many years said she couldn't comprehend what it would feel like to not have somewhere to call home.
"I wanted to support those most in need and to let them know that someone is thinking of them," she said.
Mrs Brouwer who donates to Reach Homeless said her next shop will be her biggest yet with her profits from last months nursery opening.
"In the first two hours on the Saturday we made about $650," she said.
"One week only they told me that what I gave them was all that they had and that really blew me away."
Reach Homeless is located in both Maitland and Newcastle and Mrs Brouwer said she buys as much as she can so they can store it away.
Her nursery idea first started in 2016 with a flower cart that she would sit out the front of her property.
"I once got a note written on a Bunnings docket left on the cart saying 'your plants are beautiful, I love coming to your cart," she said.
"The community have really joined me and I often get plants from community members."
Nana's Nursery opens the first weekend of every month and this weekend will be its second time opening to the community.
Mrs Brouwer said the opening last month went very well with about 30 people stopping by the nursery over the two days.
"Everyone who came ended up leaving with a plant."
Mrs Brouwer who has always had a green thumb said her love for gardening started when she was about eight-years-old.
"My grandmother sent me home with two plants and she told me to take them home and grow them," she said.
"I felt such joy when they grew and it really gave me the hunger to grow."
Her nursery now has bromeliads and succulents for sale, amongst other plants and garden items.
Mrs Brouwer said Nana's Nursery wouldn't have been possible without her trusty 'landscaper,' her husband David.
"We have hundreds of trees and I call David my landscaper. It wouldn't have been possible without him," she said.
Her grandchildren have also played an important role in Nana's Nursery and would often help Mrs Brouwer shop for the homeless.
"That was a real joy," she said.
Mrs Brouwer said she is feeling excited ahead of Nana's Nursery's second open weekend which is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 12pm.
Nana's Nursery is located at 35 Dunmore Road, Largs.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.