A new exhibition at Morpeth Museum shows off the areas wide-ranging sporting excellence.
From the Museum's archives are photographs of local teams, as well as national ones that featured local identities as well as their stories.
Interestingly, one item is a photograph of an international touring team visiting Morpeth in August 1903 - 110 years ago this month - the New Zealand All Blacks.
The touring party is photographed on the front verandah of Kia-Ora, a well known Morpeth residence to this day with its house and large garden situated on the corner of Edward and High streets, Morpeth.
At that time in 1903, Kia-Ora was owned by the mayor of Morpeth, Mr John Hogan, and it was he who entertained the touring All Blacks party on their visit to the area.
The New Zealand team played the Northern Districts rugby team at The Albion Cricket ground in West Maitland (the site is now the Maitland Showground). Visit the Museum to find out who won the match!
A 15 minute video is also part of the museum's presentation, celebrating our various local sports, complete with the crowd performing a rousing rendition of Ole, Ole, Ole.
A special feature is the now defunct Morpeth Bowling Club which opened almost 50 years ago in 1974.
The museum has two large photo albums covering the clubs events down the years. Also included is a large tablecloth signed by all the members, the signatures being embroidered onto the cloth.
The old clubhouse is now occupied by the Joey's Early Learning Centre on Edward Street, Morpeth.
Other sporting memorabilia is on display at the museum, with room for more if anyone out there wants to share their old team photographs or show other local sporting relics from the past.
To lend (or donate) items for the exhibition - photographs will be digitised and then printed for display - contact the Museum during opening hours.
