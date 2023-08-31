Hunter Valley novelist Paula Beavan to speak at Maitland Historical Society

Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker, Paula Beavan, will talk about the local identities whose lives were the inspiration behind the story of the 'Daughter of the Hunter Valley'.
Her talk will begin at 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 5 at the society's rooms at 3 Cathedral Place, Maitland.
'Daughter of the Hunter Valley' is the story of a Madeleine Barker-Trent, who finds herself having to choose between a new life in the Colony of NSW and returning to the safety and comfort of England.
Alone in a strange new land and at a time when women of her class were cossetted and protected, Maddy defies society to make a new life in the Australian bush.
An avid reader from childhood, Paula J Beavan grew up on a small property in the Hunter Valley, riding horses, mustering cattle and listening to the tales of local farriers, cattlemen and farmers. Her love of the land and its history together with a curiosity about the challenges faced by the pioneering women of the region led her to seek out stories of the area's founding settlers.
Historical Society members and members of the general public are welcome to attend this talk. There is no need to book a seat, but the Society asks attendees for a $5 donation to cover the costs of supper (sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, tea and coffee) before and after the talk.
