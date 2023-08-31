The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Historical Society guest speaker novelist Paula Beavan will tell the story of a young woman living in colonial NSW

Updated August 31 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:01pm
Hunter Valley novelist Paula Beavan to speak at Maitland Historical Society
Hunter Valley novelist Paula Beavan to speak at Maitland Historical Society

Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker, Paula Beavan, will talk about the local identities whose lives were the inspiration behind the story of the 'Daughter of the Hunter Valley'.

