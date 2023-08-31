Levy leaves council on the hunt for $250,000

Maitland council will rely on "operational savings" or "additional unbudgeted revenue" to find more than $250,000 to pay the state government's revised emergency services levy.
Its plea to the state government for a reprieve has fallen on deaf ears with Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig saying the state's financial position called for "tough budgetary decisions" to "ensure the financial sustainability of NSW and to provide services and infrastructure to communities and councils".
The state government has removed the subsidy the former Coalition government applied to the council's levy, leaving the city with a $1.7 million bill.
"Due to the pressures on the NSW Budget and the lack of funding made available in the forward estimates, the NSW Government is not able to apply a subsidy to council contributions this financial year," Mr Hoenig said.
Councillor Mike Yarrington was unhappy with the response.
He said the Minister was blaming the former government.
"There is a template here of a lot of nice words ... it's disappointing," he said.
General manager Jeff Smith expected the council would find the extra money without cutting services.
He said the council would look for "operational savings" and "additional unbudgeted revenue" to meet the shortfall.
"The increase in the emergency services levy will be a consideration as council moves through its quarterly budget review processes over the 23/24 financial year," he said.
Council's strategy performance and business systems manager Leah Flint said the government's "last minute" decision had imposed an "enormous emergency services levy cost increase onto councils and at a time after many councils have publicly advertised their operational plan and annual budgets to the community."
"Council's annual rate increase to provide essential community services and infrastructure is likely to be significantly eroded," she said.
Ms Flint called on the state government to review the levy process.
"Develop a fairer, more transparent and financially sustainable method of funding critically important emergency services in consultation with local government," she said.
The council shared its opposition to the levy with NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib.
The council also wrote to Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison, who said she appreciated the council's concerns and would would make representations to the relevant ministers.
The council also let the Chair of the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal, Carmel Donnelly, and the Local Government NSW president Cr Darriea Turley know they were unhappy about it.
Local Government NSW said the levy was a cost councils and the insurance industry shared to help fund the state's emergency services budget and most of it was paid though insurance premiums.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.