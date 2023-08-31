The Maitland Mercury
Emergency services levy leaves council on the hunt for $250,000

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
August 31 2023
Maitland council will rely on "operational savings" or "additional unbudgeted revenue" to find more than $250,000 to pay the state government's revised emergency services levy.

