QuiltFest in Singleton

In what has been a very busy year for Singleton Quilters they are now gearing up for next month's QuiltFest 2023 to be held at the Mechanic's Institute.
The three day event to run from Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10 will feature the works of one of the group's founders and life members Janet Fenwick.
This year marked 40 years since Singleton Quilters was established with a party held in February where Mrs Fenwick received her life membership.
Following on from that they participated in the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre's exhibition: " The Mechanic's Institute...Making Ends Meet" from April through June.
Among the highlights of Quiltfest will be a display of quilting and sewing memorabilia; the Hall of Fame (which honours members who have passed away since 2019); history of the group; and demonstrations.
There will be a quilt raffle with the proceeding being donated to the Singleton SES this year.
The largest quilt was made by members during Covid and won second prize in its category at the Sydney Quilt Show in 2021. Tickets cost $2 and are available at the door.
With Christmas just around the corner visitors will be able to purchase quilts, bags, jewellery and other handmade items as well as fabrics, books and patterns. Inspired Embroidery and Sewing, of Singleton, will be the pop-up shop.
Kylie will have beautiful fabrics and other sewing supplies for sale over the three days. Singleton Potters will also have items for sale during QuiltFest; and Family History will be open as usual.
QuiltFest 2023 Where: 74 George St Singleton When: In September on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th from 10am - 4pm; and on Sunday 10th from 10am - 3pm.
