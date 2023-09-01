A man in his 40s was being treated by paramedics after reportedly falling at an East Branxton building site on Friday morning.
The man's condition was unclear at around 1045am, but Ambulance and emergency services were called to the scene on Lindsay Street around 10.15am after reports he had suffered a leg injury.
Paramedics were still treating the man at the scene just before 11am. A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said the man had yet to be taken to hospital.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated
