Builder falls at Branxton construction site, Ambulance on the scene

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:13am
Lindsay Street at East Branxton. Picture by Google Maps
A man in his 40s was being treated by paramedics after reportedly falling at an East Branxton building site on Friday morning.

