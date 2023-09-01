A man has been charged following an investigation into several break and enters across the Hunter region over the past three months.
In July 2023, Strike Force Cared was established by police from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Property & Drug Crime Team.
The strike force was established to investigate break and enters reported by supermarkets across the Port Stephens-Hunter, Newcastle City and Hunter Valley Police Districts, that police believed were linked.
About 3pm yesterday, Thursday, August 31, police were called to a hardware store on Vincent Street, Cessnock, following reports a man was allegedly attempting to shoplift.
Police arrested a 38-year-old man at the scene before he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.
Following extensive inquiries, the man was charged with six counts of break and enter house etc steal, break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent (steal), and larceny.
He was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on Friday, September 1.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
